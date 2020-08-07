Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police holds meeting with neighbouring states in view of Independence Day

The Delhi Police on Thursday held an inter-state coordination meeting with its counterparts from neighbouring states in order to strengthen security in view of the upcoming Independence Day, officials said. The officers attending the meeting also shared intelligence on inter-state gangs operating in the NCR and incidents related to supply of illegal arms, narcotics and illegal sale and manufacturing of illicit liquor.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 19:26 IST
Delhi Police holds meeting with neighbouring states in view of Independence Day

The Delhi Police on Thursday held an inter-state coordination meeting with its counterparts from neighbouring states in order to strengthen security in view of the upcoming Independence Day, officials said. This was the first ever inter-state coordination meeting aimed at strengthening cooperation and coordination in order to address various issues, and it was held via video conference (VC), a statement from Delhi Police said. Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava chaired the meeting along with Special Commissioners of Police (Traffic), Law and Order (South and North), Security and Operations, Crime, Intelligence and Special Cell, it said. Senior officers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir along with Delhi Police officers of the rank of joint commissioners and deputy commissioners participated in the meeting, it said. Its main objective was to share terror related intelligence and inputs about various extremist outfits and their plan to disturb peace in the prevailing situation. The officers shared intelligence on anti-social elements taking refuge in the National Capital Region and the need to launch a concerted drive regarding tenant verification and border checking, the statement said. Emphasis was laid on the verification of staff deployed on duties related to Independence Day arrangements. They were briefed to keep an eye on movement of paragliders, drones and other flying objects from open areas on the day of function and share information about the movement of any suspicious elements, it stated. The officers attending the meeting also shared intelligence on inter-state gangs operating in the NCR and incidents related to supply of illegal arms, narcotics and illegal sale and manufacturing of illicit liquor. Traffic restrictions during Independence Day celebrations and steps to check unauthorised intrusion at borders have been planned and officers of other states requested to cooperate to ensure implementation of these measures, the statement stated. Joint action plan was discussed to curb incidents of cyber crime, proliferation of illicit firearms, drug trafficking and illegal manufacturing and sale of illicit liquor, it said. Shrivastava also emphasised on checking of vulnerable points and initiating drives for tenant verification, guest house checking, sensitisation of cyber café owners, second-hand car dealers etc. in order to counter terrorism. The meeting was ended with a resolution to have increased coordination in policing in the NCR with emphasis on one to one interaction at all levels in order to provide a more secure environment to the citizens of Delhi and the neighbouring states, the statement added.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka issues revised guidelines on handling bodies of COVID patients

Amid surging coronavirus infections, the Karnataka government has issued revised guidelines on handling bodies of COVID-19 patients where stress has been laid on avoiding autopsy unless it has to be done for special reasons. There have been...

Rs 8 lakh given to kin of 2 killed by falling trees

EDS CORRECTING FIGURE IN HEADLINE Udhagamandalam, Aug 7 PTI A solatium of Rs 4 lakh has been given to each of the families of two persons who died after trees fell on them in Nilgiris district due to heavy rain. The cheques for the amou...

Business Confidence Index falls 40 pc for Jun quarter: NCAER survey

NCAERs Business Confidence Index BCI, an indicator of the business sentiment across the Indian industry, stood at 46.4 in the first quarter of 2020-21, a drop of 40.1 per cent from its level of 77.4 in the previous quarter. It fell 62 per c...

World Bank approves $114 mln for Nigeria's COVID-19 response

The World Bank has approved 114 million to help Nigeria tackle its coronavirus pandemic, the global lender said on Friday. The money comes in the form of a 100 million loan and a 14 million grant to be split between Nigerias 36 states and f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020