R'than: Woman beaten up by family members for marrying lover

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly thrashed by her father and some relatives for marrying her lover in Rajasthan's Banswara district, police said on Friday. Aanchal Prajapat recently got married, however her family members were not happy with her decision, they said.

On Wednesday, the accused persons called her for a meeting. When the woman reached the spot, she was taken to an isolated place in a vehicle and brutally beaten, a police officer said. The next day, Prajapat went to police station and lodged a complaint, following which an FIR was registered and six peopl, including her father and uncle, were arrested on Friday, SHO, Arthuna, Gajveer Singh said.