Teen girl found hanging, milk vendor dies in Muzaffarnagar: Police

A teenage girl and a milk vendor were found dead in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Friday, police said. In the first case, a 16-year-old girl was found hanging from a tree in Majlispur Tofir village, a day after she went missing from her home.

According to Bhopa police station SHO Sanjiv Kumar, the body has been sent for a post-mortem and an investigation is under progress. In the other incident, a 35-year-old milk vender identified as Jogendra Kumar was found dead with his throat slit in a sugarcane field on Friday, police said.

On Thursday, he had gone out to supply milk in Sahawali village of the district, they added. Police said a case of murder was registered and one person was taken into custody for questioning.

An old enmity with a local resident is suspected to be a cause behind the suspected murder, they further said..