Light to moderate rainfall in parts of Rajasthan
Parts of Rajasthan witnessed light to moderate rainfall, with Chikli in Dungarpur recording a maximum of six cm rains till Friday morning, the MeT Department said. Sabla in Dungarpur, Sajjangarh in Banswara, Dal in Jhalawar recorded five cm rainfall each, it said. Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Phalodi, Jodhpur, Vanasthali, Jaipur and Bhilwara received 16, 13, 12.2, 7.8, 2, 1.8 and 1 mm rains respectively between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Friday.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-08-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 20:31 IST
