Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAD MP Naresh Gujral tests positive for COVID-19 a day after he attended House panel meet

After reports came in that Gujral tested positive for COVID-19, TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien again raised the demand for holding meeting of parliamentary standing committees virtually, asserting that there was enough scope to tweak rules. "An MP who attended a parliamentary standing committee meeting on Thursday, tested positive today.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 20:49 IST
SAD MP Naresh Gujral tests positive for COVID-19 a day after he attended House panel meet
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Rajya Sabha member Naresh Gujral tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, a day after he had attended a parliamentary standing committee meeting along with several other MPs. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader said he was asymptomatic and fine and that he had informed the Rajya Sabha Secretariat about his infection.

The meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on personnel, public grievances, law and justice was held following social distancing norms and members wore face masks during it, he said. After reports came in that Gujral tested positive for COVID-19, TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien again raised the demand for holding meeting of parliamentary standing committees virtually, asserting that there was enough scope to tweak rules.

"An MP who attended a parliamentary standing committee meeting on Thursday, tested positive today. We wish him a speedy recovery. Trinamool MPs are not attending. For 4 months we have been urging that these meetings happen virtually. Enough scope to tweak rules. Anyone listening!" O'Brien tweeted.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon sees possible 'external interference' in port blast

Lebanons president said on Friday its investigation into the biggest blast in Beiruts history would examine whether it was caused by a bomb or other external interference, as residents sought to rebuild shattered homes and lives. Rescuers s...

Air India plane crashes in India's Kerala, at least 2 feared dead

At least two people were feared dead, and 35 injured when an Air India passenger plane crashed in the southern city of Calicut as it came in to land in heavy rain on Friday, police said.The Air India Express plane from Dubai had 191 passeng...

EDMC launches YouTube channel to reach out to masses

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the civic body of east Delhi on Friday launched a YouTube channel to widely reach out to the masses, officials said. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation is leveraging the power of social media to connect with...

UK and Japan aim to strike outline trade deal this month

Britain and Japan have reached substantial agreement in most areas for a bilateral post-Brexit trade deal and will try to clinch a preliminary deal by the end of this month, top officials from both countries said on Friday.We agreed to acce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020