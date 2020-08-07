SAD MP Naresh Gujral tests positive for COVID-19 a day after he attended House panel meet

Rajya Sabha member Naresh Gujral tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, a day after he had attended a parliamentary standing committee meeting along with several other MPs. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader said he was asymptomatic and fine and that he had informed the Rajya Sabha Secretariat about his infection.

The meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on personnel, public grievances, law and justice was held following social distancing norms and members wore face masks during it, he said. After reports came in that Gujral tested positive for COVID-19, TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien again raised the demand for holding meeting of parliamentary standing committees virtually, asserting that there was enough scope to tweak rules.

"An MP who attended a parliamentary standing committee meeting on Thursday, tested positive today. We wish him a speedy recovery. Trinamool MPs are not attending. For 4 months we have been urging that these meetings happen virtually. Enough scope to tweak rules. Anyone listening!" O'Brien tweeted.