Delhi riots: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan forms sub-committee for 'correct information' on compensation

Legislative Assembly's Minorities Welfare Committee chairman Amanatullah Khan on Friday formed a sub-committee for gathering "correct information" about compensation paid to the northeast Delhi violence victims, according to a statement. Delhi government officials told the committee members that 53 people lost their lives in the communal violence that erupted in northeast Delhi in February this year, and a compensation of Rs 6.32 crore was paid so far in 47 cases, the Okhla MLA said.

The officials further informed the committee, "A total of 377 people were injured out of which 244 were paid compensation of Rs 1.44 crore. A total 1,327 houses were damaged and compensation amount of 7.30 crore was paid in 552 cases," according to the statement from Khan's office. "As per officials, 1,529 commercial properties were damaged, out of which 816 cases were paid compensation amount of Rs 7.49 crore. Five schools were also damaged and three schools were given Rs 20 lakh compensation," it said.

Further, a compensation amount of over Rs 10 lakh was paid incase of damage to 27 moveable properties and also Rs 5.50 lakh compensation was paid for 22 shanties damaged in the violence, the officials told the committee. The sub-committee in association with Delhi Waqf Board officials will conduct a survey to gather "correct" information like how many violence victims received compensation, whether compensation was adequate or not, and if any victim was left out, Khan said.

The sub-committee will be chaired by Tughlaqabad MLA Sahiram Pehalwan and legislators Abdul Rehman, Haji Yunus and Prahalad Sahni will be its members, he said..