Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mizoram bans entry of vehicles carrying non-essential goods out of Covid fear

The meeting decided to temporarily ban entry of vehicles carrying commodities barring those carrying essential commodities at the existing two entry points in Vairengte on the Mizoram-Assam border and Kanhmun on the state border with Tripura until further order to prevent further spread of virus in the state, an official said. The cabinet expressed concern about 18 truck drivers and helpers stranded along the National Highway-306 (formerly NH- 54) between Hmangkhawthlir and Sethawn in Kolasib district, who tested positive for Covid-19, she said.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 07-08-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 21:33 IST
Mizoram bans entry of vehicles carrying non-essential goods out of Covid fear

The Mizoram government on Friday decided to ban entry of trucks and other vehicles carrying goods into the state after 18 truck drivers and handymen from outside tested positive for novel coronvirus,officials said. However, vehicles carrying essential commodities will be exempted from the ban, they said.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the Mizoram cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Zoramthanga. The meeting decided to temporarily ban entry of vehicles carrying commodities barring those carrying essential commodities at the existing two entry points in Vairengte on the Mizoram-Assam border and Kanhmun on the state border with Tripura until further order to prevent further spread of virus in the state, an official said.

The cabinet expressed concern about 18 truck drivers and helpers stranded along the National Highway-306 (formerly NH- 54) between Hmangkhawthlir and Sethawn in Kolasib district, who tested positive for Covid-19, she said. The meeting also decided that drivers and handymen of the vehicles carrying essential items will have to undergo mandatory screening and Rapid Antigen Test at the entry points and they will be allowed to make inward movement to the state if they tested negative for the virus, she said.

The vehicles will not be allowed to stop on the way until they reach their destinations and they will return to their states after unloading the commodities. They are bound to follow safety protocol and standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the state government and they should not make physical or close contact with others while unloading the goods.

Police patrolling will be expedited and augmented to ensure that the drivers and their hired men respect safety protocol during the journey, the official said. Essential commodities carrying vehicles are allowed to enter the state only through Vairengte and Kanhmun entry points, she added.

Meanwhile, Kolasib district deputy commissioner told reporters that at least 18 truck drivers and handymen and a 12-year-old girl, who is a local resident of Sethawn village, have tested positive for Covid-19, taking the states Covid-19 tally to 558. He said that the patients although they did not develop symptoms of coronavirus were isolated at a Covid-19 Care Centre in Thingdawl near Kolasib town.

He said that at least 320 samples belonging to truck drivers and helpers have been tested since Thursday. The deputy commissioner also said that the area between Hmangkhawthlir and Sethawn has been declared a containment zone.

Kolasib SP Vanlalfaka Ralte said that about 572 vehicles are currently stranded along the NH-306 due to repair work of road between Hmangkhawthlir and Sethawn and drivers and handymen of the vehicles are yet to be tested. He said that 89 vehicles were released from containment zone on Friday.

An official told PTI that many stranded vehicles have returned to their states with their goods Friday..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Formal enquiry will be conducted by Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau: Aviation Minister on Kozhikode AI Express accident.

Formal enquiry will be conducted by Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau Aviation Minister on Kozhikode AI Express accident....

Ireland reimposes some COVID-19 restrictions in three counties

Ireland announced its first localised reimposition of some coronavirus restrictions on Friday as it sought to control outbreaks in three of the countrys 26 counties, one of which borders the most populous, Dublin. Restaurants, cafes and pub...

Week-long total lockdown in Nadia cancelled

The week-long total lockdown, scheduled to be imposed in most parts of West Bengals Nadia district at midnight, was cancelled by the administration on Friday, following appeals from different sections of the society, officials said. The res...

734 new COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh

As many as 734 new cases of COVID-19, 719 recovered cases, and 16 deaths were reported in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state health department said. According to the official data, the coronavirus count of the state rose to 37,2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020