EDMC launches YouTube channel to reach out to masses

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 21:38 IST
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the civic body of east Delhi on Friday launched a YouTube channel to widely reach out to the masses, officials said. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation is leveraging the power of social media to connect with the people.

"In an effort to improve communication with people, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation today launched its official YouTube channel," the civic body said in a statement. The corporation's activities, programs and important messages of the executive and deliberative wings will be disseminated through this channel, it said.

EDMC Commissioner Dilraj Kaur said that traditional public outreach is expensive and social media can dramatically cut costs. "Through social media we can more effectively communicate with the citizens," she said.

