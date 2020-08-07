Social activist Chandrasekhar Kundu joins TMC

Prominent social activist Chandrasekhar Kundu who spearheaded 'Save Food' movement, feeding lakhs in West Bengal joined the Trinamool Congress on Friday. Kundu, who is a teacher at an engineering institute, was inducted into the party by its secretary general Partha Chatterjee.

For the last four years, Kundu has been at the forefront of the movement, which led to savings of more than 3 lakh plates of food. He is also running protein clubs in Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai, and set up community kitchens for children and six evening coaching classes for underprivileged students in Bankura, Purulia and Asansol.

"I will continue to serve the children and the poor in a bigger way. Joining politics will not come in the way of my service to humanity. In fact, I liked the several social welfare projects for the poor undertaken by the state government," he told PTI. "The notion that only those who are apolitical should work for the downtrodden and true social workers should shun political parties is a myth propagated by armchair critics," he said.

The Trinamool Congress expressed happiness over Kundu's joining. "Post Amphan he has run three community kitchens in Sundarban as well. Apart from this, his range of activities include supporting sex workers in Asansol during COVID (600+ sex workers and their children)," the party said in a statement.