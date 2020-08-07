One held with ganja worth Rs 5 crore in UP's Chandauli

The special task force of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested a member of a narcotics smuggling gang from Chandauli district and recovered ganja worth Rs 5 crore. Over 21 quintals of ganja worth Rs 5 crore was recovered from the smuggler, identified as Subodh Kumar Yadav, an STF spokesperson said, adding that the accused belonged to Jharkhand. The arrest was made from near the Chakiya turn under the Alinagar police station area of Chandauli, the spokesman added.