Boy held for desecration of Dr Ambedkar's statue in MP town

Boy held for desecration of Dr Ambedkar's statue in MP townPTI | Shivpuri | Updated: 07-08-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 22:15 IST
A boy was arrested on Friday forallegedly desecrating the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar in Pichoretown in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, a police officialsaid
District Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Chandelsaid the minor, who used to sell vegetables near the spot, isbeing questioned in this connection
An unidentified masked man had on Tuesday nightdesecrated the statue located at the local bus stand.
- READ MORE ON:
- BR Ambedkar
- Madhya Pradesh
- Shivpuri district