Boy held for desecration of Dr Ambedkar's statue in MP town

A boy was arrested on Friday forallegedly desecrating the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar in Pichoretown in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, a police officialsaid

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Chandelsaid the minor, who used to sell vegetables near the spot, isbeing questioned in this connection

An unidentified masked man had on Tuesday nightdesecrated the statue located at the local bus stand.