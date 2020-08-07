Left Menu
Development News Edition

Experts welcome Delhi govt notifying electric vehicle police, stress on implementation

Environment experts Friday welcomed the Delhi government notifying its Electric Vehicle Policy, but said implementation will be the key and suggested installing sufficient number of charging stations for it to become successful.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 22:38 IST
Experts welcome Delhi govt notifying electric vehicle police, stress on implementation

Environment experts Friday welcomed the Delhi government notifying its Electric Vehicle Policy, but said implementation will be the key and suggested installing sufficient number of charging stations for it to become successful. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday launched 'Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy' under which his government will waive registration fee and road tax, and provide incentive of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for new electric cars in the national capital. Environment expert Vimlendu Jha said, “As a policy, electric vehicles sound very clean. But until and unless the supply of electricity is non-coal and non-thermal, it does not make much of a difference.” “At the end of the day, almost 75 to 80 per cent of the electricity still comes from coal thermal plants. In case of electric vehicles, it might look as if no fossil fuel is being burnt, but the fact that it is being run on electricity, means that it is non-sustainable. To be equally sustainable, the electric supply needs to be looked at. The policy needs proper planning on the ground and there should be sufficient electric charging stations,” he added.

The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) welcomed the notification of Electric Vehicle Policy. Within three years, 25 per cent of all new vehicle registrations will be battery-operated electric vehicles, it said, adding this is expected to transform the market from the current level of electrification. Anumita Roychowdhury, the CSE executive director for research and advocacy and head of the Centre’s air pollution and sustainable mobility programmes, said it is “commendable” that the notification has issued despite the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and economic slowdown. “In fact, this policy is being seen as a stimulus strategy to boost jobs and economy,” she said. “This step in Delhi can not only accelerate zero emissions trajectory to reduce air pollution and toxic emissions from internal combustion engines, it can also have a national spin-off,” she said. “According to the last available Road Transport Year Book of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in 2016-17, Delhi is ninth among all states and top among all cities in terms of cumulative vehicle registrations,” she added. Jyoti Pande Lavakare, the co-founder and President of Care for Air, said it was about time that the policy get notified. She expressed hope that there would be no delay in executing the incentive schemes so that more people are encouraged to adopt electric vehicles. “The ease of accessing the incentives is as important as the announcement itself. We need time-bound goals for creating infrastructure especially for two wheelers which have the most highly polluting two-stroke engines. “We would like to see higher subsidies in order to make two-wheelers more economical so that people adopt these at a faster rate in the initial period. These can be gradually reduced over time. In a post-Covid world where people are avoiding mass transit, this is even more important,” she said.

Pandey also said that 25 per cent electrification won’t happen organically and said that the government should make this a priority in every way - from setting up EV infrastructure to reducing red tape for legitimate access to incentives. “Most importantly, we must not forget that the electricity generated to power these vehicles must itself be clean. So, moving towards renewable energy at a faster rate is key to cleaner air and bluer skies.” PTI SLB TIR TIR.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

103 new COVID-19 cases in HP; Dhumal, state BJP Chief in quarantine

Former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap have gone into self-quarantine, while the states infection tally has risen to 3,151 with 103 new COVID-19 cases. Kashyap has gone into self-quarantine as ...

EU drops Morocco from safe country travel list

The European Union removed Morocco from its safe list of countries from which the bloc allows non-essential travel, after a review by EU ambassadors on Friday.The move leaves 10 countries on the new list, which takes effect August 8, after ...

NRDF, local volunteers make temporary bridge to rescue stranded people in Wayanad

National Disaster Response Force NDRF personnel and local volunteers made a temporary bridge to rescue stranded people in Meppadi, Wayanad. Heavy rains in several parts of Kerala have triggered floods and landslides which have wreaked havoc...

Ireland reimposes some COVID-19 restrictions in three counties

Ireland announced its first localized reimposition of some coronavirus restrictions on Friday as it sought to control outbreaks in three of the countrys 26 counties, one of which borders the most populous, Dublin. Restaurants, cafes, and pu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020