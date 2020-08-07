Left Menu
Development News Edition

Theft of seized liquor: No lapse on part of excise, taxation commissioner, says Haryana Dy CM

On Thursday, Home Minister Anil Vij, under whom the Police Department comes, had said he has recommended action against Excise and Taxation Commissioner Shekhar Vidyarthi and IPS officer Prateeksha Godara for various "lapses pointed out by the SET". About Vidyarthi, Vij had said the SET had pointed out that when the coronavirus lockdown was imposed and it was the decided by the government to shut all institutions, he did not put out written instructions to order the closure of liquor vends.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-08-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 23:14 IST
Theft of seized liquor: No lapse on part of excise, taxation commissioner, says Haryana Dy CM

A day after an SET report regarding the alleged theft of seized liquor from godowns was made public, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday rejected the charge that there was any lapse on the part of the state excise and taxation commissioner. Chautala, who holds the charge of the state Excise Department, said according to the special enquiry team report, 14 FIRs were lodged regarding illicit liquor by his department.

“However, in these cases, the Police Department could not conduct any investigation or take any action against any officer beyond arresting drivers of vehicles which were confiscated,” he said. On Thursday, Home Minister Anil Vij, under whom the Police Department comes, had said he has recommended action against Excise and Taxation Commissioner Shekhar Vidyarthi and IPS officer Prateeksha Godara for various "lapses pointed out by the SET".

About Vidyarthi, Vij had said the SET had pointed out that when the coronavirus lockdown was imposed and it was the decided by the government to shut all institutions, he did not put out written instructions to order the closure of liquor vends. Vij said the SET has also accused the IAS officer of “blocking the visit of the enquiry team to a distillery near Naraingarh,” telling them that the visit to the distillery premises is not covered under Punjab Excise Policy, 1914, as applicable to Haryana.

“The SET observed that this was nothing but an attempt to block its visit to the distillery,” he had said. Chautala, however, on Friday told reporters that his department is doing a good job to increase the revenue of the state and to curb the network of illicit liquor.

He said after the coronavirus lockdown was imposed on the evening of March 26, he ordered the closure of all liquor vends and by 11 am on March 27, reports of compliance came from all districts. Rejecting the allegations made by the SET against Vidyarthi, the deputy chief minister said he is a senior officer and has done a commendable job regarding the closure of all liquor shops.

On the visit of the SET to the distillery, Chautala said the officer had no role in it. Chautala said the SET has commented on not destroying the confiscated liquor in due time “while it is a matter of record that the stock of illicit liquor till July 2019 has been destroyed and further orders were issued by the department in November 2019 for destroying the seized liquor”.

He said there has been no delay so far in this regard, however, at present, some stock could not be destroyed due to the COVID-19 situation. Chautala said he had asked senior officers of the Excise Department to take action in view of the report alleging negligence by an excise official of Sonipat district.

Replying to a question regarding the transfer of the case to the Vigilance Department, Chautala said there is a process of the state government in this regard and it will be decided accordingly..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Entertainment News Roundup: UK fashion bible Vogue turns serious for September; R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon's streaming service and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

At least 16 dead as Air India repatriation flight crashes on landing

At least 16 people were killed and dozens injured when an Air India Express passenger plane repatriating Indians stranded by the COVID-19 pandemic overshot the runway in heavy rain near the southern city of Kozhikode, officials said. The Bo...

WHO scrambling to resupply Beirut after blast

The World Health Organization is scrambling to deploy 1.7 million worth of personal protective equipment to Beirut after 17 containers filled with supplies for the COVID-19 response were destroyed in this weeks massive explosion. Dr. Rick B...

No Beirut blast inquiry request, says U.N. after Macron call for probe

The United Nations has not received any requests to investigate the deadly explosion in Beiruts port, a U.N. spokesman said on Friday after French President Emmanuel Macron called for an international inquiry.Dozens are still missing after ...

R'than govt to appoint over 6K community health officers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has cleared a proposal for the appointment of 6,310 community health officers under the National Health Mission, a statement said on Friday.The recruitment on the post of community health officer will b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020