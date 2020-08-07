Mizoram bans pig import in wake of ASF outbreak

The Mizoram government on Friday banned import of pigs and pig products such as pork sausage, frozen pork meat, and smoked pork meat in view of the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in the neighboring states. An order issued by the state Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science Department said that a complete ban has been imposed on import of pigs and pig products of various kinds from the neighboring countries and states due to the outbreak of ASF in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

It said that the swine fever has killed as many as 20,000 pigs in the neighboring states. The ASF is a dangerous disease and all pigs in Mizoram might be killed if it spread to the state, the order said.

The state was hit by PRRS in 2013, 2016, 2018, and 2020, killing thousands of pigs and piglets, causing a loss to the tune of Rs 10.62 crore, officials said.