Kerala Governor expresses condolences over loss of lives in plane crash

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in Kozhikode plane crash.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram/Kozhikode/New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 23:40 IST
Visuals from outside Karipur Airport in Kerala. Image Credit: ANI

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in Kozhikode plane crash. "My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives following the crashlanding of Air India Express flight at Karipur. My prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured," PRO, Kerala Raj Bhavan said quoting the Governor.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said that 14 passengers died in the incident and those injured are being rushed to Kozhikode Medical College and other nearby hospitals. ''It is a very tragic incident. It is heard that the smooth landing did not happen due to rain. The plane crashed and skidded off the runway to a depth of 35 feet. Everyone was severely injured. As soon as I heard about the accident, I called the health secretary and the DMOs. The team led by Kozhikode and Malappuram DMOs reached there immediately. At first, 24 ambulances rushed there," Shailaja said.

"Medical teams were also brought in from nearby areas. Hospitals were also told to be ready. When contacted the Kozhikode medical college, it was learned that many are serious. 14 deaths have been reported so far. Five people died at Kozhikode Medical College. The condition of many others is critical. Except for a few children, everyone else is injured," she said. MP ET Mohammed Basheer said that all passengers except for one have been rescued. One passenger is inside the aircraft but he is safe.

Speaking to ANI on the incident, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said: "It is a sad and unfortunate incident. Perhaps, because of heavy rain in Calicut, it seems the pilot could not land and then in second attempt he landed but there was hard landing, after which aircraft skid off beyond runway." Meanwhile, an urgent meeting called of Civil Aviation Ministry is underway at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in New Delhi. DGCA Director-General, officials of the ministry, Airport Authority of India (AAI) and Air India Express are in the meeting.

The Air India Express Dubai- Kozhikode IX-1344 flight, carrying 190 people on board from Dubai under the Vande Bharat Mission, overshot during landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening. The incident took place at 7:41 pm. Air India Express spokesperson told ANI that 174 passengers, 10 infants and two pilot and four crew members were on board. India's aviation watchdog ordered a detailed investigation into the incident. (ANI)

