Nagpur: Man killed, his wife, her lover held

A 30-year-old health worker was allegedly killed by his wife, her lover and one more person in Kamptee area of Nagpur on Friday, police said. Raju Kukurde's body was found near an overhead water tank, after which a police team began probe and arrested his wife Shubhangi (30), her lover Rupesh Birha and Birha's cousin Harichandra for the crime.

An official said Kukurde and his wife used to have fights over her relationship with Birha. "At 3am, Birha and his cousin entered the house and killed Kukurde. Shubhangi confessed when she was questioned about the chain of events that happened during the night," he said.