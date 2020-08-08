Meth worth Rs 10.50 crore seized in Mizoram, 1 arrested

Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 10.50 crore were seized near the Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district, officials said on Friday. A Myanmarese national was also arrested in the joint operation by the Assam Rifles and Mizoram police on Thursday, they said.

Total 3 lakh tablets were seized, they added. A case has been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, officials said.