Meth worth Rs 10.50 crore seized in Mizoram, 1 arrested
Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 10.50 crore were seized near the Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district, officials said on Friday. A Myanmarese national was also arrested in the joint operation by the Assam Rifles and Mizoram police on Thursday, they said.
Total 3 lakh tablets were seized, they added. A case has been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, officials said.
