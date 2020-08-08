Left Menu
Odisha: Services of finance, culture, sports departments go online

Services of the departments of Finance, Odia Language and Culture, Sports and Youth Services, and Science and Technology have gone online well before the deadline set by the government on October 2.

Odisha: Services of finance, culture, sports departments go online
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Services of the departments of Finance, Odia Language and Culture, Sports and Youth Services, and Science and Technology have gone online well before the deadline set by the government on October 2. This was informed during a virtual high-level review meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy from Lokseba Bhawan.

Taking a department-wise review of the online systems developed by respective departments, Tripathy directed all departments to make use of the "bulk disbursement platform" of Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) for benefit transfer under various schemes, according to an official release. Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra directed all departments to utilise the online payment portal of government taxes and dues developed by the Finance Department.In the meeting, services like pension and issue of ID cards and weight and age certificate for sportspersons under Sports and Youth Services department have already been made online.

Similarly, booking of 'mandapas', under the department of Odia Language and Literature and Culture has been made online. The department is now developing an online database of artists, singers, writers and poets. Public services like online processing of pension application, online creation of permanent retirement account number (PRAN), bulk disbursement platform for benefit transfer, online payment of taxes and dues, e-GPF, and online submission of year-end surrender under the department of Finance have also been rolled out. The Science and Technology Department has already developed an online model for ORSAC Map services. This is a G2C service which includes online delivery of administrative and thematic maps prepared through satellite images. The department has also developed a differential global positioning system and total station based survey techniques as a G2G service.

Tripathy directed the department to explore various possibilities for utilisation of the multilayer space data repository already generated by Odisha Space Application Centre. The Handloom, Textile and Handicraft Department is on the advance stage of rolling out the issuing of various training certificates. The target for its rollout was scheduled for August 15. (ANI)

