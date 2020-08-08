Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar Police's probe into Sushant's case had made good progress, says IPS officer

The Bihar Police's investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput had progressed well until it got stymied on August 2, said IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who visited Mumbai on that date to lead the probe but ended up being quarantined by municipal authorities.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 08-08-2020 09:36 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 09:36 IST
Bihar Police's probe into Sushant's case had made good progress, says IPS officer

The Bihar Police's investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput had progressed well until it got stymied on August 2, said IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who visited Mumbai on that date to lead the probe but ended up being quarantined by municipal authorities. Upon his return to Patna late Friday night, Tiwari, who is posted here as the SP City (East), however, declined to spill the beans on the findings of the investigation carried out by his team asserting that doing so would be "inappropriate".

"I had duly informed my counterparts in Mumbai about my official tour. I had sought accommodation and requisitioned a vehicle. Since my visit and its purpose were well known, people from the media approached me with their questions at the airport itself to which I replied," Tiwari told reporters upon his arrival at the airport here. The IPS officer, who was released from quarantine on Friday, remarked with disappointment that despite intimation about his tour "nobody came to the airport to receive me".

"Nonetheless, I checked into a guest house and then went out to meet members of my team, who had been in the city since July 27, and take stock of the investigation. At around 10 pm, I received a call from BMC authorities who spoke about the need to quarantine me. As a law abiding person, I returned to the guest house and extended my cooperation," Tiwari said. "It is for all to see that a few visitors to Mumbai, where so many people reach every day, are quarantined in this fashion. Even my four subordinates were not placed in quarantine. Now, try to make sense of that," he remarked wryly.

The four junior rank officials had returned from Mumbai on Thursday. Tiwari, however, hastened to add that he did not wish to take personal affront for being quarantined and pointed out that "it was our constitutional right and obligation to carry out an investigation into the FIR lodged in Patna. Things moved fine till August 2 after which everything got derailed".

To prying queries whether his investigation sensed any connivance of the Mumbai Police with actress Rhea Chakraborty, accused by Rajput's father of abetting his son's suicide, Tiwari said, "I would not say anything on that. It would be inappropriate to do so." "But I must add, our investigation had progressed at great speed in 10 days and had moved in the right direction," he concluded. The case filed by the deceased actor's father K K Singh at Rajiv Nagar police station has now been taken over by the CBI, upon a recommendation of the state government which acted on a request to the effect by the complainant to DGP Gupteshwar Pandey.

Pandey, who had fumed at the forced quarantine of the young IPS officer, terming it a "house arrest", was among those who were at the airport at the unearthly hour to receive Tiwari..

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Still too early to talk about moving Boxing Day test - CA

Cricket Australia interim Chief Executive Nick Hockley has said it was still too early to determine whether they would shift the Boxing Day test match against India from Melbourne as the state of Victoria battled a novel coronavirus resurge...

Golf-China's Li grabs two-stroke lead at PGA Championship

Chinas Li Haotong may not have been on anyones radar ahead of this weeks PGA Championship but he thrust himself into the mix with a bogey-free trip around TPC Harding Park on Friday to grab the second-round lead at the years first major. Li...

COVID-19 positivity rate in Andhra Pradesh less than national average: State govt

Both the COVID-19 positivity rate and the mortality rate in Andhra Pradesh have been lesser than the national average, the state government said on Friday. During a review meeting on COVID-19, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said that ab...

Nets, Magic grab last two NBA playoff spots in the East

The NBA playoff picture is getting a little clearer, and the Eastern Conference field of qualifiers is now set. Brooklyn and Orlando clinched the last two remaining East spots Friday, meaning no play-in series a new wrinkle added to the ru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020