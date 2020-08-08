Probe into Air India Express flight crash on: Union Min
The Centre on Saturday said investigation is on to ascertain various aspects of the Air India Express flight crash at Karipur airport, which left 18 dead and several injured. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, who arrived here this morning from New Delhion the directive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed by the officials of Air India and Airport Authority of India (AAI) on how the accident had occurred.
"Visited the crash site at #Calicut Airport. Officials of @airindiain and AAI briefed on how the accident had occurred. The investigation is on to ascertain various aspects of the crash," the Minister said in a tweet. The AIE flight with 190 passengers and crew on board had overshot the runway here while landing on Friday night and fell into a valley about 35 feet below and broke into two portions.
Muraleedharan was accompanied by Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan, CMD Air India and officials of Air India and AAI. PTI TGB ROH ROH
