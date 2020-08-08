Mulayam's condition stable: Hospital

The condition of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav who was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow a day ago is stable, the medical facility said on Saturday. Medanta Hospital director Rakesh Kapoor told PTI that Yadav was admitted early on Friday following infection in urinary tract. He was tested for COVID-19 and was found negative.

"His treatment is going on under the strict monitoring of doctors, and, at this point of time, his condition is stable," Kapoor said. The hospital director added that the 80-year-old SP leader also underwent ultrasound, blood test and urine test.

SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav had gone to the hospital on Friday night to know about the health of the party patriarch. PTI SLM/NAV HMB HMB.