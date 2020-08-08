Left Menu
Development News Edition

'UP CM to be invited to lay foundation stone for public facilities on land for mosque in Ayodhya'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be invited to lay the foundation stone for various public facilities at a mosque to be built in Ayodhya's Dhannipur village by a trust formed by the state Sunni Central Waqf Board, one of its officebearers said on Saturday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-08-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 13:48 IST
'UP CM to be invited to lay foundation stone for public facilities on land for mosque in Ayodhya'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be invited to lay the foundation stone for various public facilities at a mosque to be built in Ayodhya's Dhannipur village by a trust formed by the state Sunni Central Waqf Board, one of its office-bearers said on Saturday. "On the five-acre land in Dhannipur village, which has been given for the construction of a mosque on the Supreme Court's directive, a hospital, a library, a community kitchen, and a research center will also be built. These will be for the public and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be invited to lay the foundation stone for these projects," secretary and spokesperson of the trust -- Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) -- Athar Hussain told PTI.

He said the chief minister will not only participate in the program but will also assist in the construction of these public facilities. To a question on whether Adityanath will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the mosque, Hussain said according to the four schools of thought in Islam -- Hanafi, Hanbali, Shafi, and Maliki -- there is no provision for laying the foundation stone for a mosque.

Asked whether the mosque will be named as "Babri Masjid" , Hussain said, "There is no such thinking. The name is yet to be finalized." "Barring the Masjid-e-Nabwi (Madina in Saudi Arabia) and a few other mosques, the names of other mosques do not matter. In the eyes of Allah, the 'sajda' done at the mosques is important, everything else is meaningless," he added. The trust constituted by the Uttar Pradesh State Sunni Central Waqf Board to construct the mosque is in the process of setting up an office in the state capital, which will be functional in 10-12 days.

"The trust has been formed. In accordance with rules, we have applied for a PAN card in its name and awaiting its delivery, after which we will meet online and pass a resolution for opening a bank account. We met online last month. As of now, we have identified an office space and renovation work is going on there. It will take 10-12 days for the work to be completed, after which the office will be functional," Hussain said. The state government has allotted a five-acre land in Dhannipur for the construction of the mosque. The IICF will oversee the construction of the mosque, the Indo-Islamic research center, the library and the hospital on the land.

A member of the trust said, "Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha has formally handed over the possession of the land for the mosque to the trust members. We have got a certified copy of the revenue record." The Supreme Court had, in November last year, paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple by a Trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh. The trust will have 15 members, of whom the names of nine have been declared and the rest will be finalized soon. "We will co-opt the remaining six trustees. The secretary of the trust will also be its official spokesperson," a member of the trust said.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party (SP) sought an apology from Adityanath on Friday over his remark that he would not attend the inauguration of the mosque to be built in Ayodhya, replacing the demolished Babri Masjid. After the "bhoomi pujan" for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the chief minister had said on television that "as a yogi and as a Hindu", he could not go for the inauguration of a mosque.

"If you ask me as a chief minister, I have no problem with any belief, religion, or community. If you ask me as a yogi, I will definitely not go because as a Hindu, I have the right to follow my way of worship and act accordingly," he had said. "I am neither 'vaadi' nor 'prativadi' (neither petitioner nor respondent). That is why neither will I be invited nor will I go. I know that I will not be getting any such invitation," Adityanath had said.

"The day they invite me, the secularism of many will be in danger. That is why I want that their secularism should not be in danger and I continue to silently work to ensure that everyone benefits from government schemes without any discrimination," he had said. SP spokesperson Pawan Pandey criticised Adityanath over his remarks, saying he had violated the oath he took while assuming charge as the chief minister.

"He is the chief minister of the entire state and not only of the Hindu community. Whatever the population of Hindus and Muslims in the state, he is the chief minister of all. This language of the chief minister lacks dignity. He should seek an apology from people for this," he said.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Junior paddler Swastika Gosh facing financial crisis in Mumbai due to lockdown

World number five junior paddler Swastika Ghosh is facing acute financial crisis due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown and her family is contemplating returning to her native place near here as they are struggling to even pay the room rent...

Former prep rivals square off as Rangers host Angels

Former high school rivals Patrick Sandoval of the Los Angeles Angels and Kolby Allard of the Texas Rangers will match up for the first time as major leaguers when they take the mound on Saturday evening in Arlington, Texas. Sandoval graduat...

Tigers, Pirates ready for rematch after slugfest

The Detroit Tigers had an unexpected layoff, and it seemed to energize their offense. Detroit pulled out a wild 17-13 win over the host Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday in the first game of a weekend series. The Tigers will look to keep their o...

2022 World Cup is goal now but I will take it series by series: Jhulan Goswami

Indias premier pacer Jhulan Goswami will be 39 by the time the postponed Womens World Cup comes in 2022 but the leading wicket-taker in ODIs has not given up on competing in the mega event, saying she would try to stay in reckoning by perfo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020