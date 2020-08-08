ACCI threatens to go on 72-hour shutter down strike

The Arunachal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has threatened to go on a 72-hour shutter down strike from Monday over its demand for automatic renewal of trade licences and gap funding of traders through bank loans, officials said. ACCI president Tarh Nachung and general secretary Toko Tatung on Friday told reporters that they had submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pema Khandu on April 27 and to chief secretary Naresh Kumar on July 31 about their demands.

The demands of the traders body include automatic renewal of trading licenses, gap funding of traders through bank loans and authorizing Naharlagun extra Assistant Commissioner for smooth issue of inner line permits to the traders so that business is not affected in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. "There are 40,000 trade license holders in the state including 12,000 in Itanagar Capital Region who, not only generates employment but enrich the states coffer. The business community suffered a loss of around Rs 4,000 crore since ACCI volunteered to join the state government in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic," Tatung said.

The traders body, while attending a meeting convened by the state government on forming strategies to tackle Covid-19, had not only assured to act but went extra miles even by conducting rapid antigen test of traders in collaboration with District Medical Officer (DMO) of the capital region to check the spread of the virus, Tatung said. He said the ACCI had submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pema Khandu on April 27.

"The chief minister had assured to form a committee to look into the demands and act accordingly. But, as nothing was heard, another memorandum was submitted to chief secretary Naresh Kumar on July 31," he said. "The market welfare committees of Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli, Banderdewa, Doimukh and Nyorch have decided to serve an 48-hour ultimatum to the state government and to go ahead with the shutter down strike from Monday if the government fail to resolve the grievances of the traders," Natung added.