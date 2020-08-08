DGCA had some issues with Kozhikode Airport runway in 2015, clearance was given later in 2019: AAI chief

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had raised questions regarding the runway at Kozhikode Airport earlier in 2015 but had given clearance in 2019 after those issues were resolved, Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Arvind Singh said on Saturday. Singh's statement came a day after an Air India plane crashed in Karipur Airport, claiming eight lives.

"DGCA had some issues with the runway in 2015, but after resolving those issues, clearance was given to it in 2019. The jumbo jets of Air India and other airlines also used to land there," Singh told ANI. Singh further added saying that movement of at least 20 flights takes place at the Kozhikode Airport--10 landings and 10 take-offs.

"The aircraft could not land on the runway where it had to, then landing was tried on another runway where the mishap happened. We are monitoring the situation and the airport will become operational soon. An alternative facility in Nagpur is also under progress," said Singh. "The Civil Aviation Ministry and other officials are taking stock of the situation from here," he added.

At least 18 people died when a plane carrying 190 passengers came from Dubai met with an accident at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening, as per DGCA. (ANI)