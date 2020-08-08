Left Menu
New J&K Guv stresses on zero tolerance for corruption, promotion of youth-centric policies

The Lt Governor chaired a high-level meeting with the administrative secretaries of the UT at the Civil Secretariat here late on Friday after he took oath of office earlier in the day, the official spokesperson said. He said Sinha stressed on zero tolerance for corruption, promotion of youth-centric programmes and policies, reaching out to the masses, strengthening of connectivity in rural areas, robust healthcare system, modernisation of capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar, early completion of languishing projects, redressal of public grievances and improving public service delivery system.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-08-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 15:13 IST
Spelling out the contours of his model of governance, newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, has stressed on zero tolerance for corruption in the union territory and called for the promotion of youth-centric programmes, an official said here on Saturday. The Lt Governor chaired a high-level meeting with the administrative secretaries of the UT at the Civil Secretariat here late on Friday after he took oath of office earlier in the day, the official spokesperson said.

He said Sinha stressed on zero tolerance for corruption, promotion of youth-centric programmes and policies, reaching out to the masses, strengthening of connectivity in rural areas, robust healthcare system, modernisation of capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar, early completion of languishing projects, redressal of public grievances and improving public service delivery system. Poverty alleviation and upliftment of all the sections of the society through livelihood programmes is the prime agenda of the present government towards achieving the ultimate goal of equitable development, Sinha said.

The Lt Governor also called for restoration of traditional and old crafts which have huge market demand. He passed the directions for the revival of old abandoned projects to give development its new dimension, the spokesperson said. On tourism promotion, he said, Sinha asked the officers to take comprehensive measures to revive the lakes and other tourist hotspots to add to the tourism avenues of the region.

The Lt Governor observed that the people of J&K have high hopes from the government and called for taking all requisite measures on various fronts for the public welfare of the people to meet the aspirations of the people. Sinha asked all the officers to direct actions and energies towards fulfilling the ultimate objective of development envisaged by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the slogan 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishwas'.

The Lt Governor said the UT’s youngsters are one of the priorities and asked the concerned officers to create best sports infrastructure, besides coming out with youth-centric programmes to engage them in productive activities. Sinha exhorted the concerned officers to make health care system of J&K the best in the country. He further stressed on improving health services delivery to provide quality and accessible healthcare services to the people of the UT.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor reviewed the efforts of the UT administration for successful implementation of various schemes launched by the Centre and the UT government and assessed the status of execution of developmental projects across J&K, the spokesperson said..

