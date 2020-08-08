Left Menu
MP: Woman kills self, two daughters by jumping into well

PTI | Khandwa | Updated: 08-08-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 15:27 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A 38-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well along with her two minor daughters at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, police said on Saturday. Bodies of the woman and her daughters, aged 13 and three, were found floating in a well at Tankli village under Borgaon police post of Pandhana police station on Friday evening, Khandwa superintendent of police Vivek Singh said.

The deceased woman's family has alleged that she was being harassed by her husband Suresh Patel and in-laws for not bearing a son, the official said. Based on the statement of the woman's brother, it seems like a case of harassment and an offence will be registered in this regard, Borgaon police post in-charge Jagdish Siddha said.

