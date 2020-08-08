Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rise in COVID cases after return of state's residents: HP CM

Thakur added that the private sector including tourism, transport and other businesses had faced its worst crisis and the revenue loss is estimated to be around Rs 30,000 crore but there are green shoots with these sectors slowly coming back on track. Though public movement is almost unrestricted in the country after Unlock 3, he claimed that HP is the only state in north India that is still registering the incoming people entering the state to keep a track of their contacts for monitoring during the pandemic.

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 08-08-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 16:02 IST
Rise in COVID cases after return of state's residents: HP CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said there is a noticeable increase in COVID-19 cases in the state following the return of residents who were stranded in other parts of the country, especially in containment zones with many cases. Addressing a press conference in Dharamshala on Saturday, the chief minister reiterated that no previous government had any experience to tackle a pandemic-like situation of such proportions as COVID-19 but asserted that the government was handling it well.

The state has reported a total of 3,151 coronavirus cases till Friday with 13 deaths so far. “During this pandemic, the entire world including India is facing an economic crisis. Himachal [Pradesh] too suffered an economic loss of around Rs 1,300 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2020-21. Our financial liabilities have increased by Rs 737 crore due to some budget announcements," Thakur said.

He added that salaries, wages and pensions of government employees have been disbursed on time thanks to the Central government that has not reduced the state's financial dues. Thakur added that the private sector including tourism, transport and other businesses had faced its worst crisis and the revenue loss is estimated to be around Rs 30,000 crore but there are green shoots with these sectors slowly coming back on track.

Though public movement is almost unrestricted in the country after Unlock 3, he claimed that HP is the only state in north India that is still registering the incoming people entering the state to keep a track of their contacts for monitoring during the pandemic. Bringing back stranded people of HP was the duty of the state government, Thakur said, adding that around 2.5 lakh Himachalis were brought back so far by the state government from the rest of the country.

The CM said many talented people with various skills have also returned to the state during this period and the government has made provisions to enable them register online to link them to the relevant industries for re-employment. He said, “Some people criticised our guidelines for the tourists but none of the tourists have been reported positive for coronavirus so far. After Unlock 1, we opened the public transport with initial occupancy at just 10 per cent but it is now picking up slowly and has reached 40 per cent.” He said the government is now emphasising on the pace of development works so that the economy could be geared up. “We came to know that around Rs 12,000 crore are lying unspent in various departments. So, we have instructed officials to take up these works on priority,” the chief minister further said.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Five hockey players who tested positive for Covid-19 are doing well: SAI

The Sports Authority of India SAI on Saturday confirmed that all five hockey players who tested positive for coronavirus are doing well and are being attended by their in-house doctor as well as one doctor from the state government. The doc...

PM Modi inaugurates Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra at Raj Ghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra RSK, an interactive experience centre on Swachh Bharat Mission. The inauguration has been done on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Mahatma Gand...

Polish police detain 48 people after LGBT protest

Polish police said they detained 48 people after protesters tried to stop them arresting an LGBT activist accused of hanging rainbow flags over statues in Warsaw and damaging a pro-life campaigners van.Crowds of protesters shouting Shame, d...

Golf-Wentworth women's event abandoned after fire on course

The Rose Ladies Series Grand Final was abandoned on Saturday as wildfires at the Wentworth club that forced the suspension of play on Friday continued to pose a risk. Searing temperatures initially triggered the fires on nearby Chobham Comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020