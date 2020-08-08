Jaipur police told to probe plaint against phone tapping 'rumours'

Rajasthan DGP Bhupendra Singh on Saturday instructed the Jaipur police to investigate the complaint lodged against the “rumours” that phone numbers of six MLAs holed up in a Jaisalmer hotel are being tapped, according to a statement. The DGP said the information is “utterly baseless, false and misleading" and asked Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava to take immediate action in this regard, the statement said.

Amid a political crisis triggered by the revolt of dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the Congress had shifted the MLAs backing the CM to the Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh hotel, accusing the BJP of the bid to topple its government in the state. On Friday, it was claimed in a message circulated on WhatsApp that phone numbers of six MLAs lodged in the Jailsalmer hotel are being tapped. The message was circulated with a list of phone numbers.

Reiterating his department's stand over the controversy, the DGP in the statement clarified that the Rajasthan Police did not tap the phone number of any legislator, “neither in the past nor in present”. The allegations of recording conversation through an intercom facility of the Jaisalmer hotel are “false and fictitious”, he said.

The Rajasthan Police always acts to prevent illegal activities and illegal phone tapping is a criminal act, the DGP said in the statement..