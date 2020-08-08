Chennai, Aug 8 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region

Chennai, Aug 8 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern regionPTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-08-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 17:44 IST
The Kerala governmentasked the Tamil Nadu government to release water fromMullaperiyar through the tunnel to Vaigai Dam in a phasedmanner when the water level reaches 136 feet in view of theheavy rains received by the Idukki district.
