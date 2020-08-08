Another BJP leader tests positive for COVID-19 in HP; infection tally at 3,243

Himachal Pradesh recorded 92 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the infection tally to 3,243, an official said. Meanwhile, BJP state spokesman Baldev Tomar also tested positive for the disease. He had come in contact with Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary, who had tested positive on Thursday.

Chaudhary's wife and some of his close relatives also tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, a district official said. Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 43 were reported from Chamba, 24 from Sirmaur, eight each from Kangra and Hamirpur, four each from Kullu and Mandi, and one from Shimla, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

In Chamba, Chowgan, Hatnala, Jansali, Chauntra, Surada and Sapri have been declared as containment zones, a district official said. A total of 61 patients recovered from the disease on Saturday. These include 42 in Solan, nine in Shimla, three each in Hamirpur and Sirmaur and two each in Kangra and Mandi, he said.

So far, 2,015 people have recovered from the disease, leaving 1,187 active COVID-19 cases in the state. Twenty-six patients have migrated out of the state, the officer said, adding the death toll stood at 13. Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 367, followed by 139 in Mandi, 113 in Sirmaur, 106 in Chamba, 107 in Kangra, 94 in Una, 69 in Kullu, 68 in Bilaspur, 58 in Shimla, 56 in Hamirpur and 10 in Kinnaur, the official added.

