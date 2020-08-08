Left Menu
Village in mourning as prospective bridegroom dies in AIE plane crash

Muhammed Riyas, 24, had taken the flight on Friday evening along with his brother after his parents fixed the marriage. His friends and local people at his native Mollur village are in a state of shock afer news emerged that Riyas, who was working with his brother Nizamuddin in Dubai, had died in the accident.

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 08-08-2020 20:01 IST
It is a wedding that will never happen as the Air India Express plane crash at Kozhikode snuffed out the life of the prospective young bridegroom. Muhammed Riyas, 24, had taken the flight on Friday evening along with his brother after his parents fixed the marriage.

His friends and local people at his native Mollur village are in a state of shock afer news emerged that Riyas, who was working with his brother Nizamuddin in Dubai, had died in the accident. A villager said Riyas' family had fixed his engagement later this month after he completed the mandatory COVID-19 quarantine period.

"Unfortunately, we lost him in the tragedy.We are in a state of shock," one of his friends told reporters. The friend recalled that Riyas was very active during his days in the village.

"He had a lot of friends. We grew up together playing all sorts of games in the village playground.It's a big loss for me," he said, trying to control his emotions. Nizamuddin has been admitted to a hospital in Kozhikode with serious injuries.

It was to be Riyas first visit to his village since he left for Dubai for work one-and-a-half years ago, but the crash claimed his life. His body was buried this afternoon at the Mollur Juma Masjid Khabarstan adhering to COVID-19 protocol, police said.

