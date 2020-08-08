158 new coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district, five deaths

Ahmedabad district reported 158 new cases on Saturday, taking its coronavirus tally to 27,745, the Gujarat health department said. Death toll due to the pandemic in the district rose to 1,630 with five new fatalities, it said.

The number of recovered cases rose to 22,393 after 121 patients were discharged on Saturday. Out of 158 new cases, Ahmedabad city reported 139, while the rural parts reported 19 cases.

All five deaths were reportedin Ahmedabad city..