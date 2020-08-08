Left Menu
Telangana reports highest single day spike of 2,256 Covid cases; minister tests positive

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-08-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 20:26 IST
Telangana witnessed the highest single day spike of 2,256 COVID-19 cases on Saturday with the overall tally rising to 77,513 even as the government hoped there will be some respite from its spread by September end. The toll rose to 615 with 14 more fatalities,a government bulletin said, providing data as of 8 PM on August 7.

Telangana Labour and Employment Minister Ch Malla Reddy in a video message said he and his wife tested positive for the virus and are currently in isolation. He does not have any other health complications, he said.

Out of the 2,256 new cases, 464 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Warangal Urban 187, Rangareddy 181 and Medchal-Malkajgiri 138. No cases were reported from Komarambheem Asifabad district.

While the GHMC has been the hotbed of virus spread since the pandemic outbreak, some of the districts, including Warangal Urban, Karimnagar and Medchal Malkajigiri, have been witnessing a steady rise in caseload in recent weeks. Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Dr G Srinivasa Rao said at a press conference here that he hoped the number of COVID-19 cases was expected to come down by September end.

"In the coming days the coronavirus will come down in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits... we expect it will be under control in GHMC limits by August end and by September end across the state. There is a possibility of the number of cases coming down," he told reporters here.

Remdesivir and other drugs being used as anti-viral medicines for COVID-19 patientswere being made available at hospitals in rural areas also, he said Arrangements were also underway to increase the number of oxygen beds in state-run hospitals from 5,400 to 10,000 in the next two days, he said. The minister further said that COVID-19 tests are being conducted at every Primary Health Centre and asked the public not to panic.

On the case fatality rate, the bulletin said it was 0.79 per cent in the state while it was 2. 05 per cent at the national level. The total number of people who recovered from the virus was 54,330, while 22,568 were under treatment.

The recovery rate was 70. 09 per cent in the state, while it was 67.98 per cent in the country. There are a total of 15,830 individuals in home and institutional isolation.

The bulletin said 23,322 samples were tested on August 7, while cumulatively the numbers were 5.90 lakh. The government on Wednesday decided to conduct 40,000 COVID-19 tests daily.

On comorbidities status among deaths, the bulletin said the percentage of deaths due to comorbidities was 53.87 per cent The percentage of deaths due to COVID-19 was 46.13 per cent, it said.

