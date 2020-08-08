Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flood in Assam maintain falling trend

The flood waters receded from Chirang and Kamrup Metropolitan districts and remained in Dhemaji, Baksa, Kokrajhar and Morigaon districts, according to the daily flood report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). The deluge had impacted 12528 people in six districts on Friday.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-08-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 21:52 IST
Flood in Assam maintain falling trend

The flood in Assam eased further on Saturday with only 6435 people in four districts affected, official sources said. The flood waters receded from two more districts, the sources said.

No death due to the natural calamity was reported from any where in the state during the day. The flood waters receded from Chirang and Kamrup Metropolitan districts and remained in Dhemaji, Baksa, Kokrajhar and Morigaon districts, according to the daily flood report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The deluge had impacted 12528 people in six districts on Friday. Baksa is the worst affected district followed by Dhemaji and Morigaon. In Baksa 98 villages have been inundated by the flood waters affecting 2000 people. In Dhemaji 1958 people are in the grip of the flood, while in Morigaon the figure is 1718, the report said.

With the flood situation improving, only one relief camp and distribution centre is being operated by Dhemaji district administration providing shelter to 73 people. Brahmaputra river is, however, flowing above the danger mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat district, the ASDMA bulletin said.

In Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and Rajiv Gandhi Orang National Park none of the forest camps are submerged. One hundred thirty six people have lost their lives in Assam in this year's flood and landslide. Of them 110 were killed by flood related incidents and 26 in landslides.

The current wave of floods has so far claimed the lives of 157 animals and another 174 others were rescued in Kaziranga National Park, the ASDMA bulletin said quoting the divisional forest officer of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division..

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Frozen 3 likely to introduce Honeymaren as Elsa’s girlfriend, movie’s best storyline assured

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

13 govt officials suspended in J-K's Samba

The deputy commissioner of Jammu and Kashmirs Samba district ordered suspension of 13 government officials on Saturday after they were allegedly found absent from their duties, officials saidThe deputy commissioner of Samba, Rohit Khajuria,...

501 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand

Uttrakhand reported 501 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total count to 9,402 in the state.According to official data, the total number of cases includes 5,963 recovered cases, 3,238 active cases and 117 deaths.With a single-day sp...

Sanjay Dutt admitted to hospital, says he tested negative for COVID-19

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who has been admitted to a city hospital here after he complained of breathlessness, on Saturday said that he is currently under medical observation. The 61-year-old star said at the Lilavati Hospital, he was tested for C...

Delhi Police to give out of turn promotion to personnel who resolve matters related to children early

By Ravi Jalhotra After the case of sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl, Delhi Police has now prepared a blueprint for giving rewards or out of turn promotions to police personnel if they resolve matters related to children early, Police Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020