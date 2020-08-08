Left Menu
TMC, BJP spar over West Bengal panel on NEP

Union minister Babul Supriyo said on Saturday that the committee formed by the West Bengal government on the National Education Policy (NEP) was tasked to find ways to oppose it, drawing a sharp retort from the ruling Trinamool Congress that said he should restrict his comments to music only.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-08-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 22:02 IST
Supriyo said the six-member committee, announced on Monday to study and share observations on the new education policy, was completely unacceptable in a federal structure. Image Credit: Twitter; @SuPriyoBabul

"This committee has been formed by the state government to find out ways to oppose the NEP. This committee has been asked to find out the flaws and oppose it. This committee will prepare a draft regarding it. This is completely unacceptable in a federal structure where a state government opposes everything proposed by the Union government," he said. If the state government has anything to say, they can always write to the central government, the BJP MP from Asansol said.

His comments drew sharp reactions from the TMC with senior party leader and MP Sougata Roy saying that Supriyo should be the last person to talk about education policies. "He should restrict his comments to music only.

Nowhere the state government has asked the committee to oppose it. He is speaking out of ignorance," he said. Roy, a retired professor, is part of the committee formed by the government.

The state Education Department has asked the committee to submit its report by August 15. The Union Cabinet had on July 29 approved the NEP, replacing the 34-year-old National Policy on Education.

