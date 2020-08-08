Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal wishes for early recovery of 12-year-old Paschim Vihar sexual assault victim

AAP MLA Atishi said in a tweet that she met the father and sister of the victim at AIIMS and handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to them on behalf of the Delhi government and the chief minister. "A financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh from the government was today provided to the family of the sexual assault victim.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 22:03 IST
Kejriwal wishes for early recovery of 12-year-old Paschim Vihar sexual assault victim
AAP MLA Atishi said in a tweet that she met the father and sister of the victim at AIIMS and handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to them on behalf of the Delhi government and the chief minister. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wished for the speedy recovery of the 12-year-old sexual assault victim admitted at AIIMS and said financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh has been provided to her family. AAP MLA Atishi said in a tweet that she met the father and sister of the victim at AIIMS and handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to them on behalf of the Delhi government and the chief minister.

"A financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh from the government was today provided to the family of the sexual assault victim. I pray to God that the girl recovers at the earliest to be with her family," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi. He visited AIIMS on Thursday to enquire about the girl, and there he had announced that the Delhi government would provide financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to her family.

He had also said that the government will ensure strict punishment for the accused by engaging the best lawyers in the case. During the assault on Tuesday evening, the girl was hit with a sharp object by the accused on the face and head at her Paschim Vihar home, police said.

A man has arrested by police in connection with the assault...

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Frozen 3 likely to introduce Honeymaren as Elsa’s girlfriend, movie’s best storyline assured

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

LeBron, Giannis and Harden named MVP finalists

The NBA announced the finalists for six major awards on Saturday, including Most Valuable Player hopefuls Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden and LeBron James. Antetokounmpo, who won the award last season, entered Saturday averaging career ...

Some travellers to Germany face mandatory testing

Travellers arriving in Germany from most non-European Union countries and some regions within the bloc that have high numbers of coronavirus cases will have to undergo compulsory testing from Saturday. The tests for people entering from so-...

13 govt officials suspended in J-K's Samba

The deputy commissioner of Jammu and Kashmirs Samba district ordered suspension of 13 government officials on Saturday after they were allegedly found absent from their duties, officials saidThe deputy commissioner of Samba, Rohit Khajuria,...

501 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand

Uttrakhand reported 501 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total count to 9,402 in the state.According to official data, the total number of cases includes 5,963 recovered cases, 3,238 active cases and 117 deaths.With a single-day sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020