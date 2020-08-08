Man held in Delhi for stalking Telugu film actress
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 22:20 IST
A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stalking a Telugu film actress in Rohini, police said Saturday. The accused has been identified as Nitin Gangwar, a resident of Rohini, they said.
A case was registered under relevant sections and investigation was initiated, police said. "The accused was arrested on Friday from Rohini. He was arrested for stalking the actress," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) P K Mishra said.
The accused was stalking the actress for two years. The actress had blocked him on social media but he created a fake ID and sent a threatening message with a picture of a gun to her, police said. He even went to the house of the actress in Delhi to check whether she lives there or not. The actress has moved out of the city to Mumbai and Hyderabad but her family lives here, police said.
The accused has done MSc from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, police added..
