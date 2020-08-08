Rajasthan: Auto driver assaulted for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Modi zindabad'

Two people were arrested for allegedly assaulting a 52-year-old auto-rickshaw driver after he refused to chant ''Modi zindabad'' and ''Jai Shri Ram'' in Rajasthan’s Sikar, police said Saturday. Gaffar Ahmed Kacchawa complained to police that the accused stole his wristwatch and money; broke his teeth and left him with a swollen eye and injuries on face after he refused to do so. According to the FIR, around 4 am on Friday, Gaffar was returning after dropping passengers at a nearby village when the two men in a car stopped him and asked for tobacco. However, they declined to take the tobacco he offered and allegedly asked him to chant “Modi zindabad” and “Jai Shri Ram”, police said. On his refusal, they thrashed him with a stick.

“We arrested two people on Friday after the complaint was lodged. Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused misbehaved and thrashed the victim under the influence of alcohol," said Pushpendra Singh, SHO of the Sikar Sadar police station. The accused were identified as Shambhu Dayal Jat (35) and Rajendra Jat (30).