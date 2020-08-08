Left Menu
Findings of probe in Kozikode airport plane accident will be made public: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that findings of the investigation into the accident of Air India Express plane in Kozhikode on Friday will be made public.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 23:43 IST
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that findings of the investigation into the accident of Air India Express plane in Kozhikode on Friday will be made public. The minister said in a tweet on Saturday that black boxes of the flight, which came from Dubai and skidded off the runway, have been recovered.

"In case of Kozhikode accident, an enquiry has been ordered under the Aircraft Act, black boxes of flight IX-1344 have been recovered. Findings of this investigation will be made public," Puri said. He said it was a fact that several issues were routinely red-flagged by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and addressed by the airport operator.

"These pertain to excessive rubber deposits, water stagnation, cracks and other routine issues," he said. "The short point is that raising such concerns is the normal work of DGCA. DGCA also strictly ensures that these are complied with and rectified under all circumstances. This was done by the airport operator," he added.

The minister also said that he will encourage all to exercise patience and refrain from making speculative observations bordering on the irresponsible. "Again to emphasize, all the issues were addressed and rectified," he said. "I would like to remind my colleagues that the aircraft involved in the incident at Kozhikode was a B-737-800 which is not a widebody aircraft," he added.

Eighteen persons including two pilots lost their lives in the incident. (ANI)

