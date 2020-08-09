RSS chief to meet senior functionaries, discuss Covid relief work on two-day visit to Bhopal

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will go on a two-day visit to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh starting from Sunday (tomorrow). He will meet senior functionaries and discuss relief work conducted during COVID-19, a Sangh functionary has said.

As many as 859 new COVID-19 positive cases and 15 deaths have been reported in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, the state health department said. According to the official data, the coronavirus count of the state rose to 37,298 including 8,715 active cases, 27,621 cured/discharged, and 962 deaths. (ANI)