Probe by Mumbai, Bihar police into Sushant Singh Rajput case would've led to 'chaotic situation': Maha Police to SC

An investigation by Mumbai and Bihar Police into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case would have lead to a "chaotic situation", said the Maharashtra Police in its reply filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2020 02:43 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 02:42 IST
"In the present facts and circumstances of the present case, the FIR ought to be transferred as a Zero FIR to the Bandra police station, Mumbai," the Maharashtra Police stated in its reply before the Apex Court. Image Credit: ANI

An investigation by Mumbai and Bihar Police into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case would have lead to a "chaotic situation", said the Maharashtra Police in its reply filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday. A copy of affidavit accessed by ANI stated that "an investigation by the two different states police into the same incident, which had occurred in a single state only, will lead to a "chaotic situation", as the investigation of one state police may interfere with the investigation of another state police."

As the Bihar Police did not have jurisdiction to investigate into the FIR or examine witnesses, the question of co-operation by the Mumbai Police into the simultaneous enquiry by the Bihar Police did not arise, the Maharashtra Police told the top court in its affidavit. Stressing on the quarantine of IPS office Vinay Tiwari, who went from Bihar to Mumbai to investigate Rajput's death case, the Maharashtra police denied the suggestion that the quarantine of Tiwari was aimed at "obstructing the investigation" by the Bihar Police.

"The action of Bihar Police in not transferring the FIR and continuing with the simultaneous inquiry into the offence alleged into the FIR was totally malafide and violated the principles of federalism enshrined in the Constitution," the Maharashtra Police stated in its 20-page affidavit. It also stated that the CBI should not have registered an FIR on the request of the Bihar government in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

"In the present facts and circumstances of the present case, the FIR ought to be transferred as a Zero FIR to the Bandra police station, Mumbai," the Maharashtra Police stated in its reply before the Apex Court. Further, it was also submitted that a fair, proper, professional and impartial investigation has been and also will be conducted by the Mumbai Police.

"The Mumbai Police are investigating the incident fairly, properly, professionally and impartially," the Maharashtra Police stated in its reply. During the course of the investigation, the Mumbai Police, has, to date, recorded the statements of 56 persons and is investigating the facts and circumstances leading to the death of the late actor, from each and every angle, the Maharashtra Police said.

The Supreme Court will hear on August 11 (Tuesday), the petition filed by Rhea Chakroborty seeking to transfer a First Information Report (FIR) in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case from Patna to Mumbai. A petition has been filed by actor Rhea in the apex court seeking transfer of investigation in the case to Mumbai, said her lawyer Satish Maneshinde on July 29.

An FIR had been registered against Rhea at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna under various sections, including abetment to suicide on the complaint of Rajput's father.

On Friday, Rhea was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its office in Mumbai in connection with Rajput's death case. The agency also questioned Showik Chakraborty, Rhea's brother, and Shruti Modi. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has collected documents related to the actor's death from Bihar Police.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

