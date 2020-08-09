Two killed after SUV overturns in MP

Two persons were killed and one was injured when their speeding SUV overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri city early Sunday morning, police said. The accident took place at around 5 am when the victims, aged between 17 and 20 years, were learning to drive on a deserted road near Karbala, Dehat police station in- charge Sunil Khemaria said.

Two SUV (sports utility vehicle) occupants, identified as Sanjay Kushwaha and Saket Jha, both residents of Shivpuri, died on the spot, he said. Another vehicle occupant received injuries and was rushed to a hospital, the official said.