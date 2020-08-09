Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kanpur man returns home two days after family 'buried him'

In a bizarre incident, a man returned home two days after he was assumed dead by his family and later buried in the Colonelganj area of Kanpur, the police said on Sunday.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-08-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 12:09 IST
Kanpur man returns home two days after family 'buried him'
Ahmad Hassan, who came back to his home in Kanpur, two days after his family perfomed last rites of a body identifying as him. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a bizarre incident, a man returned home two days after he was assumed dead by his family and later buried in the Colonelganj area of Kanpur, the police said on Sunday. The incident happened under the Chakeri police station limits in which a man identified as Ahmad Hassan had a verbal spat with his wife Nagma and left home on August 2. The family had filed a missing person's report. The police found a body on August 5 and the family performed the last rites (after identifying the body as that of Hassan's) on August 5. However, to the family's surprise, Hassan came back home on August 7.

"Due to a verbal spat with my wife, I left home. On the way, a man helped me and I worked in a factory. I came back home on Friday after getting paid for my work. My house was locked when I reached home but my neighbours recognised me. They called the police and they brought me to the police station," Hassan said while speaking to media. "On returning home, I found that I was declared dead. I came to know that a body (identified as me by my brothers) was buried. I am alive," he asserted.

Hassan's wife Nagma said she is happy that her husband had returned home. "We had a small verbal spat on a petty issue. He was angry and left home in the evening. He did not come for two days. We lodged a missing complaint at the police station. The police found a body and asked us to identify. We could not recognise the body as the face was similar to my husband's. I was in doubt but his brothers confirmed that it was him. I am happy that my husband has come back and we all are happy," she said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Kanpur Preetinder Singh said that the challenge now is to identify who was the man whom Hassan's family buried. "A woman had lodged a missing complaint of her husband at the Chakeri police station. The woman's family members were asked to identify a body that was found by the police. They identified the body and performed the last rites. But he came back alive. We don't think that there is a need to take against family as they did it in confusion," Singh said.

"We are now putting posters at various places to identify the buried man. I have asked SP West to confirm whether doctors have done DNA testing of the body or not while conducting the post-mortem examination," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

France's Macron to host donor conference for blast-stricken Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron will host U.S. President Donald Trump and other political leaders on Sunday for a U.N.-endorsed donors conference by video to raise emergency relief for Lebanon following this weeks massive explosion in Beir...

The NBA MVP finalists: Antetokounmpo, James and Harden

This seasons NBA MVP has won the award before. A trio of past winners of the award reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, four-time MVP LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and 2017-18 winner James Harden of the Houst...

UP Assembly to meet amid COVID-19 pandemic, MLAs to sit one seat apart

UP Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit on Sunday said a three-day session of the state legislative assembly will begin on August 20, with MLAs being seated leaving a seat between them vacant and occupying the visitors gallery to maintai...

11 Pak migrants found dead in Rajasthan

Eleven members of a family of Pakistan Hindu migrants were found dead at a farm in Rajasthans Jodhpur district on Sunday morning, police said. A person of the family, however, was found alive outside the hut they lived at Lodta village of D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020