Andhra Home Minister, Health Minister visit Vijayawada fire mishap site

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas and other ministers visited the site where a broke out at a hotel being used as a COVID-19 facility in Vijayawada on Sunday morning. Ministers Velampalli Srinivas, Rajya Sabha MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, Transport Minister Perni Venkatramaiah also visited the accident spot.

Health Minister, Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas said, "This is a very unfortunate incident. The Chief Minister has ordered to take appropriate measures, he has ordered the ministers to visit the spot." "There were 43 persons in the hotel, 30 are COVID patients. 10 of them have lost their lives while remaining 20 have been shifted. They are safe and stable. We will review the situation at the collector's office. Later we will give more details," Srinivas added.

The number of those killed in the fire at the hotel has risen to 10, said Vikrant Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government announced Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia each to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

According to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also ordered a probe into the accident and directed authorities to take steps to ensure better medical services to the victims of the accident. "The hotel was taken on lease and run by Ramesh Hospitals, a private hospital where COVID-19 patients were being treated. 40 patients and 10 medical staff were at the hotel at the time of the incident. Officials were directed to launch immediate rescue measures," said Mekathoti Sucharitha, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of the lives in the fire mishap and spoke to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy over the phone and enquired about the accident. The mishap took place in hotel Swarna Palace which was taken on lease and run by a private hospital for COVID patients. (ANI)