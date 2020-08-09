Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Yatra halted by Rudraprayag administration due to landslides

The Kedarnath Yatra was halted by the Rudraprayag District Administration due to continuous landslides on the Kedarnath-Gaurikund walkway.

The region observed frequent landslides due to continuous heavy rains in the mountainous regions of the state.

Rudraprayag S P Navneet Bhullar told ANI that the Kedarnath Yatra has been halted due to the frequent landslide at Chidbasa near Junglechatti on the Kedarnath-Gaurikund route, adding that the work to repair the route is underway. (ANI)