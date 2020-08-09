Sushant Singh Rajput case: Raut says conspiracy being hatched against Maharashtra govt

Amid controversy over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched against the Maharashtra government and said the Mumbai Police was trying its best to bring out the truth in the case. "The kind of politics being done in Bihar and Delhi over Sushant Singh Rajput's death, I believe a conspiracy is being hatched against the Maharashtra government. The Mumbai Police is a capable force and is trying its best to bring out the truth," Raut told reporters here.

"But I think some people are writing a new screenplay by staying in the background. They don't want the truth to come out. That's why they are using CBI and a conspiracy is hatched against Maharashtra government. After 40-50 days, when Mumbai Police is trying to reach a conclusion then attempts are being made to create confusion. Who are behind this? It is Bihar government and Bihar leaders," he said. "Bihar DGP is a political worker. He contested an election on BJP's ticket. What can you expect from such a police force?" he asked.

An investigation by Mumbai and Bihar Police into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case would have lead to a "chaotic situation", said the Maharashtra Police in its reply filed in the Supreme Court. As the Bihar Police did not have jurisdiction to investigate into the FIR or examine witnesses, the question of co-operation by the Mumbai Police into the simultaneous inquiry by the Bihar Police did not arise, the Maharashtra Police told the top court in its affidavit.

Stressing on the quarantine of IPS office Vinay Tiwari, who went from Bihar to Mumbai to investigate Rajput's death case, the Maharashtra police denied the suggestion that the quarantine of Tiwari was aimed at "obstructing the investigation" by the Bihar Police. During the course of the investigation, the Mumbai Police, has, to date, recorded the statements of 56 persons and is investigating the facts and circumstances leading to the death of the late actor, from each and every angle, the Maharashtra Police said.

The Supreme Court will hear on August 11, the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty seeking to transfer a First Information Report (FIR) in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case from Patna to Mumbai. An FIR had been registered against Chakraborty at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna under various sections, including abetment to suicide on the complaint of Rajput's father.

On Friday, Rhea was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its office in Mumbai in connection with Rajput's death case. The agency also questioned Showik Chakraborty, Rhea's brother, and Shruti Modi. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has collected documents related to the actor's death from Bihar Police.

The investigating agency has registered a case against 6 accused including Chakraborty and others in connection with Rajput's death. Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)