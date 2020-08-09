Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Raut says conspiracy being hatched against Maharashtra govt

Amid controversy over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched against the Maharashtra government and said the Mumbai Police was trying its best to bring out the truth in the case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-08-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 14:21 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Raut says conspiracy being hatched against Maharashtra govt
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Sunday. . Image Credit: ANI

Amid controversy over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched against the Maharashtra government and said the Mumbai Police was trying its best to bring out the truth in the case. "The kind of politics being done in Bihar and Delhi over Sushant Singh Rajput's death, I believe a conspiracy is being hatched against the Maharashtra government. The Mumbai Police is a capable force and is trying its best to bring out the truth," Raut told reporters here.

"But I think some people are writing a new screenplay by staying in the background. They don't want the truth to come out. That's why they are using CBI and a conspiracy is hatched against Maharashtra government. After 40-50 days, when Mumbai Police is trying to reach a conclusion then attempts are being made to create confusion. Who are behind this? It is Bihar government and Bihar leaders," he said. "Bihar DGP is a political worker. He contested an election on BJP's ticket. What can you expect from such a police force?" he asked.

An investigation by Mumbai and Bihar Police into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case would have lead to a "chaotic situation", said the Maharashtra Police in its reply filed in the Supreme Court. As the Bihar Police did not have jurisdiction to investigate into the FIR or examine witnesses, the question of co-operation by the Mumbai Police into the simultaneous inquiry by the Bihar Police did not arise, the Maharashtra Police told the top court in its affidavit.

Stressing on the quarantine of IPS office Vinay Tiwari, who went from Bihar to Mumbai to investigate Rajput's death case, the Maharashtra police denied the suggestion that the quarantine of Tiwari was aimed at "obstructing the investigation" by the Bihar Police. During the course of the investigation, the Mumbai Police, has, to date, recorded the statements of 56 persons and is investigating the facts and circumstances leading to the death of the late actor, from each and every angle, the Maharashtra Police said.

The Supreme Court will hear on August 11, the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty seeking to transfer a First Information Report (FIR) in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case from Patna to Mumbai. An FIR had been registered against Chakraborty at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna under various sections, including abetment to suicide on the complaint of Rajput's father.

On Friday, Rhea was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its office in Mumbai in connection with Rajput's death case. The agency also questioned Showik Chakraborty, Rhea's brother, and Shruti Modi. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has collected documents related to the actor's death from Bihar Police.

The investigating agency has registered a case against 6 accused including Chakraborty and others in connection with Rajput's death. Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

4 dead, 5 injured as MUV hits truck in C'garh's Mahasamund

Four people were killed and five injured on Sunday when their multi utility vehicle crashed into a stationary truck on National Highway 53 in Chhattisgarhs Mahasamund district, police said. The incident took place in the early hours of the ...

Delhi's education board to be operational by next year; not to be imposed on govt schools: Sisodia

Delhis own school education board is expected to be operational by next year, however, unlike other states it will not be imposed on government schools, according to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Giving details of plans for setting ...

Saudi Aramco half-year profits plunge 50% from virus impact

Saudi Aramcos net income plunged by 50 in the first half of the year, according to figures published on Sunday, offering a revealing glimpse into the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on one of the worlds biggest oil producers. Profits for...

Cong must find full-term president to arrest perception of being 'rudderless': Tharoor

The Congress must expedite the process of finding a full-term president to arrest the growing public perception that the party is adrift and rudderless, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Sunday. Tharoor also said that he cert...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020