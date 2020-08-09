Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mukhtar Ansari's 'aide' gunned down in encounter in Lucknow

An aide of don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari who was accused in the 2005 killing of BJP leader Krishnanand Rai was gunned down by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force here on Sunday morning, officials said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-08-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 16:16 IST
Mukhtar Ansari's 'aide' gunned down in encounter in Lucknow

An aide of don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari who was accused in the 2005 killing of BJP leader Krishnanand Rai was gunned down by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force here on Sunday morning, officials said. Rakesh Pandey alias Hanuman Pandey was shot dead in Sarojini Nagar area of the state capital, they said.

"The encounter of the criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head took place around 4.20 AM on Sunday in Sarojini Nagar police station area of Lucknow. He sustained injuries in the encounter, and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment," the STF said in a statement issued here. Pandey was allegedly involved in the killing of Rai, who was an MLA from Mohammadabad Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh. The legislator was killed on November 29, 2005.

"The cavalcade of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai was fired upon by criminals equipped with AK-47, and more than 400 rounds of bullets were fired. Seven people including Krishnanand Rai died. Pandey was involved in this incident," the STF said. Pandey was a sharpshooter of mafia dons Ansari and Munna Bajrangi, it said.

Around 12 cases were registered against Pandey, who was out on bail, in different districts of Uttar Pradesh, it added. Police have recovered two pistols, ammunition and two mobile phones from the spot.

The STF claimed Pandey was among the most reliable men of Ansari, who is the sitting BSP MLA from Mau assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh, and managed contracts in the district. The STF said it received a tip-off that Pandey had been seen in Lucknow's Gudumba area, and was collecting weapons to commit a crime.

"When the STF team reached Gudumba, it was learnt that the criminals are heading towards Kanpur Road," it said. Around 4.20 am, police tried to stop an SUV in which Pandey was travelling. He tried to flee and open fire at the police party, it added.

"However, the SUV collided with a roadside tree. A person stepped out of the SUV and opened indiscriminate firing on the STF team," the statement said. "The STF fired in a controlled manner for self-defence to catch the criminal," it said.

"After some time, when the firing stopped, the criminal was taken to Sarojini Nagar community health centre, where he succumbed to his injuries. Another criminal fled from the spot," it said..

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Record 7 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in a day; recovery rate rises to 68.78 pc: Health Ministry

Scaling up testing capacity, over seven lakh samples have been examined for COVID-19 in a day taking the cumulative tests conducted so far to 2,41,06,535, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The number of recoveries too has surged to ...

Macron tells Lebanon donor conference: "we must act quickly"

World powers owe the Lebanese people support after a massive blast devastated the countrys capital, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.We must act quickly and efficiently so that this aid goes directly to where it is needed, Ma...

GeM to roll out advanced version in next couple of months: CEO

Public procurement portal GeM will roll out its advanced version in the next couple of months which will be anchored in the unified procurement system to provide a single user flow for government buyers, a senior official said on Sunday. Go...

Lebanese call for an uprising after protests rock Beirut

Some Lebanese called on Sunday for a sustained uprising to topple their leaders amid public fury over this weeks devastating explosion in Beirut, and the countrys top Christian Maronite cleric said the cabinet should resign. Protesters have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020