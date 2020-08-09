Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K: 3 villages along LoC connected to national elctricity grid, 73 years of wait for power over

Negotiating months of heavy snowing and the COVID-19 lockdown, the Kupwara district administration connected three villages located along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Keran area to the national electricity grid, ending a wait since Independence for power supply.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-08-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 18:03 IST
J-K: 3 villages along LoC connected to national elctricity grid, 73 years of wait for power over

Negotiating months of heavy snowing and the COVID-19 lockdown, the Kupwara district administration connected three villages located along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Keran area to the national electricity grid, ending a wait since Independence for power supply. The job was not easy, officials said, recalling the acute shortage of manpower for the work after restrictions were imposed following the abrogation of Article 370 and the imposition of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic It is an arduous five hours journey to Keran from here on a fair-weather road that meanders through apple and walnut orchards of the Kashmir Valley and the Pherkian Pass at 10,000 feet in the Shamasbari Ranges.

Keran remains cut-off for nearly six months due to heavy snow which can reach heights of nine to 12 feet. For three hours of electricity, the Keran area, with a population of 14,000 in four panchayats, was till recently dependent on three old diesel generator (DG) sets, for which fuel was transported from the district headquarters. "Installed over a decade back, the three DG sets were prone to frequent breakdowns further disrupting the meagre power supply, more so in winters when conducting repairs are next to impossible," Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, Anshul Garg, told PTI. In 2012, the area’s residents were hopeful that a solution to their power problems was found. The plan was to extend power lines to Keran and establish a grid station at a cost of Rs 6.5 crore.

But hopes started to wither as no substantial progress was made on the project for nearly seven years, apart from the installation of some solar lighting systems that had limited efficiency even during the summers, some villagers in Keran said. Not being directly connected to the national power grid threw Keran into extreme backwardness with lack of industries and limited access to medical facilities and television.

"All essential commodities, especially food items and essential drugs are stored in advance for an year in the area to cater to the winter requirements," Garg said as the area remains cut-off. The power line project gathered steam after Kupwara was selected as an 'Aspirational’ district by the NITI Aayog in 2018. It was among 112 districts of the country that were chosen for quick and effective transformation. The task of ensuring last mile coverage in the power sector was put on mission mode from April 2019 under the close supervision of the deputy commissioner.

The Kupwara district administration swung into action deploying multi-disciplinary teams to ensure corridor clearance for the entire stretch of the electricity line, that passes through several villages, steep slopes and dense forests. The administration decided on a target-based approach. This comprised fortnightly review of work, resolving bottlenecks and regular field inspection by senior officers. These were besides liaising and taking feedback from Panchayati Raj Institutions especially Mohd Syed Joo, Chairman Block Development Council Keran to avoid further delays.

The job was not easy as the administration was faced with acute manpower shortage after the abrogation of Article 370 followed by seven months of snow in winters and the coronavirus pandemic, officials said. Sticking to the timeline of July 31, the administration ensured inauguration of the Receiving Sub-station on July 18.

The line was successfully charged providing grid electricity to people in three villages for the first time. The administration is working to cover the remaining three villages soon. "A small project for the district has triggered revolutionary changes in the lives of the common masses starting from switching on a television set as and when they want, to better healthcare, water supply, lift irrigation systems and impacting almost every walk of life now dependent on power supply. The people living on the zero line are very happy," Garg said.

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Ghaziabad police chief addresses cops' grievances

The district police chief on Sunday said he held a meeting with policemen and settled their complaints, mainly related to leaves and heavy workloadAs many as 250 policemen were present at the meeting to express their grievances and issued f...

Mahakal Temple: Entry for devotees from outside MP from Mon

After a 20-day ban amid the coronavirus outbreak, devotees from outside Madhya Pradesh will be allowed entry into the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain from Monday, an official said. The decision was taken at a meeting of the district...

Goa Cong demands investigation in Shrikant Ajgaonkar's role in match-fixing allegations

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee GPCC has demanded an investigation into the role of Shrikant Ajgaonkar, who is the vice-chairman of Goa Football Development Council GFDC, in the match-fixing allegations in Goan domestic football. GPCC Spokes...

Spectacles believed to be worn by Gandhi emerge at UK auction

A pair of gold-plated spectacles believed to have been worn by Mahatma Gandhi and presented as a gift in the 1900s have emerged on the UK auction circuit, estimated to fetch between 10,000 pounds and 15,000 pounds. East Bristol Auctions in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020