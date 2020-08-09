COVID-19 death toll in Jammu region reaches 35 with one more fatality

A 63-year-old patient died of COVID-19 at a hospital here on Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities due to the disease in the Jammu division to 35, officials said. Suresh Kumar, who was diabetic, was admitted to Chest Disease hospital here on August 7 after he tested positive for COVID-19. He breathed his last this morning, Medical Superintendent Rajeshwar Sharma said.

He said Kumar was symptomatic when he was admitted to the hospital but was responding well to the treatment. However, the patient suddenly collapsed and died this morning apparently due to a major heart attack, he said.

The officials said the deceased was a resident of Rani Park area of Parade in Jammu city and his body was being cremated as per the set protocol. With this, the death toll has risen to 35 in the Jammu region.

Of the total 35 deaths, 24 have been reported from Jammu district, three from Rajouri district, two each from Udhampur and Doda and one each from Ramban, Kathua, Samba and Poonch districts. The Jammu region had recorded a total of 5,482 COVID-19 cases till Saturday evening. Among them, 3,692 have recovered and subsequently discharged from the hospitals, while 1,756 are still undergoing treatment.