Bahraich DM detected COVID-19 positive in rapid antigen test

District Magistrate of Bahraich Shambhu Kumar was detected positive for COVID-19 in rapid antigen test on Sunday, a senior official said. Chief Medical Officer of Bahraich Dr Suresh Singh on Sunday morning antigen testing of the district magistrate and other personnel posted at his residence was conducted. "Kumar tested positive fllowing which his sample was sent to Lucknow for RT-PCR test and the report is awaited. Barring the district magistrate, other people posted at his residence tested negative. The DM has quarantined himself in his home," Dr Singh said.

The residence and office of the district magistrate and the places which he visited in the last gew days are being sanitised. Those people who had came in contact with the district magistrate are also being examined, the CMO said. Shambhu Kumar is a 2010 batch IAS officer.